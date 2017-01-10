Iran Air to Take Delivery of its First Brand-New Airbus Jetliner

MIAMI — Iran Air is about to take delivery of its first brand-new Airbus jetliner in over three decades, with a delivery ceremony to be held in the coming days.

According to ATW, the flag carrier of the Islamic Republic of Iran performed the technical acceptance of the first aircraft, an A321 (EP-IFA • MSN 7418) over the last couple of days.

While the delivery ceremony was scheduled to be on January 12, the death of former Iranian president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani on Jan. 8 has put the event on hold.

This Airbus A321 is the first delivery of a major 100 aircraft order finalized last December, and which includes 46 Airbus A320 family aicraft, 38 A330s and 16 A350s.

Since 1995, Iran’s aviation industry was subject to an embargo that prevented Western manufacturers from selling equipment and provide maintenance logistics to the aging country’s air transport fleet, which averages 26.8 years of service.

The embargo has now been lifted after Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program.

Iran Air has also finalized an order with Boeing for 80 aircraft, subject to US government approval, and with ATR for up to 40 ATR 72-600s.

The airline has also reportedly negotiated with Japan the purchase of 20 Mitsubishi Regional Jets (MRJ).