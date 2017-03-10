Iran Air Receives its first Airbus A330-200

The delivery of the new jetliner is part of Iran Air’s major fleet renewal plan, settled in December 2016 with a firm order placed for 100 Airbus aircraft, including 46 A320 family jetliners and 16 A350s.

The Airbus deal also includes support in the modernization of Iran’s air traffic control services, airport operations and aircraft maintenance, regulatory harmonization and technical and academic training and industrial cooperation.

Iran Air received the first aircraft of this order, an A321-200, on January 11. The new A330-200 features a two-class cabin layout, with 32 business class seats and 206 in economy.

Since 1995, Iran’s aviation industry was subject to an embargo that prevented Western manufacturers from selling equipment and provide maintenance logistics to the aging country’s air transport fleet, which averages 26.8 years of service.

The embargo has now been lifted after Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program.

Iran Air has also finalized an order with Boeing for 80 aircraft, and with ATR for up to 40 ATR 72-600s. Both orders are subject to US government approval.

President-elect Donald Trump has previously got into arguments with Boeing over the projected costs of the future Air Force One, and the company’s plan to open a 737 completion and delivery center in China, but it is unclear whether he would scrap the agreement.