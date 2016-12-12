Airways Magazine

Iran Air to Order 80 Boeing Planes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Iran Air to Order 80 Boeing Planes

Iran Air to Order 80 Boeing Planes
December 12
08:00 2016
Print This Article

MIAMI — Iran Air and Boeing have reached an agreement for 80 aircraft, the first of its kind since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Since 1995, Iran’s aviation industry has been subject to an embargo that prevented Western manufacturers from selling equipment and providing maintenance logistics to the aging country’s air transport fleet, which is nearing three decades of service.

The sale of 50 737 MAX 8s, 15 777-300ERs and 15 777-9s is valued at $16.6 billion at list prices, with initial deliveries slated in 2018, with more airliners following over the next decade, Iranian officials say.

Last September, Washington granted permission to Boeing and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran. Airbus needed the approval from the US approval as at least 10 percent of the aircraft parts are of American origin.

Iran’s flag carrier has also placed order for 100+ Airbus aircraft and 20 ATR turboprops. Also, Japan’s Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation is negotiating the sale of 20 Regional Jets (MRJ).

The Airbus deal also includes support in the modernization of Iran’s air traffic control services, airport operations and aircraft maintenance, regulatory harmonization and technical and academic training and industrial cooperation.

According to US Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wash.), the deal is “good news for Washington state and will help support the thousands of good-paying jobs in my district that rely on trade and Boeing’s ability to compete in the global marketplace.”

However, not all of Larsen’s colleagues in Congress have been positive about the agreement. Last month, the House approved legislation aimed to black any US financing for commercial aircraft sales to Iran. While the measure was stymied in the Senate, opponents have said they’ll renew the fight in the next Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump has previously got into arguments with Boeing over the projected costs of the future Air Force One, and the company’s plan to open a 737 completion and delivery center in China, but it is unclear whether he would scrap the agreement.

35
Tags
737737 MAX 8777777-300ER777-9AirbusATRBoeingIranIran AirUnited States

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment

Only registered users can comment.

Current Issue

logo
Purchase
Subscribe

In the News

Airways International, Inc © 2017. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
error: Content is protected !!