MIAMI – Qazaq Air (IQ) on November 3 will launch a new flight between Aktobe (AKX) and Atyrau (GUW) in Kazakhstan.

The service, operating two times a week on Tuesday and Thursday will be operated by a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400. Flights will depart AKX at 1:40pm and arrive in GUW on the Caspian Sea coast at 3:30pm, all local times.

Bombardier Q400, Q400, Q400NG, dash-8, dash-8-400, DHC-8-402, c/n 4595, C-GDOM, QAZAQ Air. PhotoÑ Andrew H. Cline

A Kazakh Airline

Qazaq Air, having begun operations in 2015, is based in Almaty (ALA) and operates a fleet of 5 Bombardier Dash 8 Q400s on primarily domestic routes. Later joining the International Air Transport Association (IATA), IQ became the 293rd member of the organization.

Promising sales through March 27, 2021, IQ hopes to get the people of Kazakhstan safely back into the skies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

