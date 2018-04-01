Airways Magazine

Interjet to Start Service Between Texas and El Bajío, Mexico

April 01
14:50 2018
MIAMI — Mexican carrier, Interjet Airlines, announced the addition of new nonstop flights from Houston’s George Bush International Airport (IAH) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to El Bajío’s Guanajuato International Airport (BJX), beginning on June 22, 2018.

“El Bajío is experiencing and ongoing social and economic revitalization,” established José Luis Garza, Interjet’s Chief Executive Officer.

“It has become a strong business and economic center and we’re delighted to be able to offer travelers to and from this area, our unique brand of lower prices with free checked bags on select fares, more legroom between seats and great service that has been embraced everywhere we fly,” Garza continued.

Interjet flights to El Bajío from Houston and San Antonio

HOUSTON – EL BAJÍO – HOUSTON
Flight From To Departure Arrival Frequencies
4931 IAH BJX 07:20 09:40 Daily
4930 BJX IAH 18:40 20:50 Daily
SAN ANTONIO – EL BAJÍO – SAN ANTONIO
Flight From To Departure Arrival Frequencies
4691 SAT BJX 13:45 15:25 Mon., Tue., Wed., Fri., Sat.
4691 SAT BJX 14:55 16:35 Thurs., Sun.
4690 BJX SAT 12:10 13:50 Mon., Tue., Wed., Fri.,
4690 BJX SAT 11:05 12:45 Thurs., Sat., Sun.
As of today, Interjet offers service to 55 destinations in eight countries, including 35 cities in Mexico. Its international network includes service to ten U.S. destinations: Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Sanford, San Antonio and San Francisco.

Additionally, international routes such as Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver, Canada; Havana, Santa Clara and Varadero, Cuba; Bogota, Colombia; Guatemala City, Guatemala; Lima, Peru; and San Jose, Costa Rica are included in the airline’s network.

Furthermore, the Mexico City-based airline manages a fleet of 80 aircraft consisting of three Airbus A320neos, 47 Airbus A320s, two Airbus A321neos, six Airbus A321s and 22 Superjet 100s.

