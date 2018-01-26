Interjet to Launch New Service from San Francisco to Cancun, Guadalajara

MIAMI — Interjet announced today a new nonstop service between San Francisco International Airport (SFO) and two cities in Mexico: Cancun International Airport (CUN) and Guadalajara International Airport (GDL).

READ MORE: Interjet to Launch New Flights Between Mexico and Los Angeles

“We’re delighted to be able to offer business and leisure travelers to Mexico,” said José Luis Garza, Interjet’s CEO. These new routes are expected to be operated three times a week by an Airbus A320, seating 150 passengers.

Interjet’s San Francisco – Mexico flights will be operated on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays:

SAN FRANCISCO – CANCUN – SAN FRANCISCO Flight From To Departure Arrival Frequencies 831 SFO CUN 23:35 06:55 Tue., Wed., Sat. 830 CUN SFO 17:45 22:05 Tue., Wed., Sat.

READ MORE: Interjet To Serve Montreal From MEX and CUN

SAN FRANCISCO – GUADALAJARA – SAN FRANCISCO Flight From To Departure Arrival Frequencies 821 SFO GDL 11:45 16:40 Tue., Wed., Sat. 820 GDL SFO 07:25 10:45 Tue., Wed., Sat.

READ MORE: Interjet Takes Delivery Of First Airbus A320neo

Interjet flies to 53 destinations in eight countries and 34 cities in Mexico with a fleet of 78 aircraft composed by three Airbus A320neos, 47 A320’s, six A321s and 22 Superjet 100s.