Interjet to Launch New Nonstop Service Between Chicago and Guadalajara

January 31
17:55 2018
MIAMI — The Mexican low-cost carrier, Interjet Airlines, announced a new daily nonstop service between Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Guadalajara International Airport (GDL).

“Chicago is a growing and very important market for travel to Guadalajara,” said José Luis Garza, Interjet’s Chief Executive Officer. “We’re delighted to be able to offer business and leisure travelers everywhere we fly.”

A 150-seat Airbus A320 will operate the ORD – GDL route from February 16, 2018. Tickets will be sold with a special fare until April 17, 2018.

Interjet currently serves nine U.S. airports: Chicago O’Hare, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston Intercontinental, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York JFK, Orlando/Sanford (Florida) and San Antonio.

Additionally, Interjet announced last week two new routes to be launched on March 14 from GDL and Cancún to its 10th U.S. airport destination, San Francisco (SFO), as part of its expansion in the country.

READ MORE: Interjet to Launch New Service from San Francisco to Cancun, Guadalajara

The Mexico City-based airline has service to 53 destinations in eight countries operated by a fleet of 79 aircraft including three Airbus A320neos, 47 Airbus A320’s, six Airbus A321s, one Airbus A321neo and 22 Superjet 100s.

María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

Online Executive Editor. Journalist and Certified Radio Host. Studying for a Specialization in Public Opinion and Political Communications. Even though I love politics I've found myself fascinated by the Aviation World. I'm also passionate by economy, strategic communications, my family, my country, and dogs. mc@airwaysmag.com

