Indigo Welcomes 200th Aircraft: Brand-New A320neo

MIAMI — Indian Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Indigo received its 200th airplane, a brand-new Airbus A320neo, bearing the registration VT-IZI (MSN 8570). The aircraft was ferried to Delhi nonstop from Toulouse.

The Indian LCC launched operations in August 2006. Since then, it has grown to become the country’s largest airline in terms of fleet and passengers carried.

Indigo is the largest domestic airline in the country, with a market share as big as 43% in October 2018, according to DGCA.



Indigo currently has orders for another 220 A320neos, 150 A321neos, and 40 ATR turboprops. The airline currently operates 12 ATR72-600s, 126 A320ceos and 62 A320neos, with an average age of 5.8 years.

PHOTO: Gyrostat.

The 150 A321neos on order were recently converted from previous A320neo orders, as the airline’s initial plans were to acquire only 25 A321neos.

Indigo is also planning to start long-haul flights next year, with London-Gatwick being rumored as its first destination.

The airline has also become the first within India to have 200 planes, which is a tremendous milestone for Indigo’s management.

Despite the Indigo’s rapid expansion, most airlines in India are operating at a loss. Air India, currently owned by the Indian Government, is up for sale. Jet Airways recently filed for bankrupcy, making major cuts backs and storing a number of aircraft.

Indigo recently announced a quarterly loss, the first in the airline’s history. The net result came out as a loss of 652.1 Crore—a significant decrease over last year’s profit of 551.6 Crore.

The airline has blamed higher oil prices, weak Indian Rupee and fares that aren’t reflecting higher costs. Indigo was the only airline operatign with a profit until they posted this loss for the 2Q2018.

