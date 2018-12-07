Airways Magazine

Indigo Welcomes 200th Aircraft: Brand-New A320neo

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Airbus Scores 100 A320neo Order From Avolon MIAMI — Airbus has received a tremendous order from Irish aircraft lessor Avolon, consisting on 75 A320neos and 25 A321neos, worth $11.5 billion at current list prices. This 100-plane order...
  • Royal Air Maroc Joins Oneworld MIAMI – Morocco’s flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc, will become oneworld’s first African member. During the end of year oneworld Governing Board meeting in New York, it was revealed that...
  

Indigo Welcomes 200th Aircraft: Brand-New A320neo

Indigo Welcomes 200th Aircraft: Brand-New A320neo
December 07
17:43 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI — Indian Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Indigo received its 200th airplane, a brand-new Airbus A320neo, bearing the registration VT-IZI (MSN 8570). The aircraft was ferried to Delhi nonstop from Toulouse.

The Indian LCC launched operations in August 2006. Since then, it has grown to become the country’s largest airline in terms of fleet and passengers carried.

Indigo is the largest domestic airline in the country, with a market share as big as 43% in October 2018, according to DGCA.

Indigo currently has orders for another 220 A320neos, 150 A321neos, and 40 ATR turboprops. The airline currently operates 12 ATR72-600s, 126 A320ceos and 62 A320neos, with an average age of 5.8 years.

PHOTO: Gyrostat.

The 150 A321neos on order were recently converted from previous A320neo orders, as the airline’s initial plans were to acquire only 25 A321neos.

Indigo is also planning to start long-haul flights next year, with London-Gatwick being rumored as its first destination.

The airline has also become the first within India to have 200 planes, which is a tremendous milestone for Indigo’s management.

Despite the Indigo’s rapid expansion, most airlines in India are operating at a loss. Air India, currently owned by the Indian Government, is up for sale. Jet Airways recently filed for bankrupcy, making major cuts backs and storing a number of aircraft.

Indigo recently announced a quarterly loss, the first in the airline’s history. The net result came out as a loss of 652.1 Crore—a significant decrease over last year’s profit of 551.6 Crore.

The airline has blamed higher oil prices, weak Indian Rupee and fares that aren’t reflecting higher costs. Indigo was the only airline operatign with a profit until they posted this loss for the 2Q2018.

Comments
103
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Daniel Sander

Daniel Sander

A Scottish Avgeek, based in Prestwick Scotland. Has a massive passion for Aviation. Runs a YouTube channel called Scotrail82 with 5,000 Subscribers. Studies Travel & Tourism and writes for Airways during his free time.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

Which is your favorite Boeing 787 Dreamliner variant?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Seattle Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0