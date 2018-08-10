Airways Magazine

IndiGo to Launch 24 New Flights in September

IndiGo to Launch 24 New Flights in September

August 10
15:00 2018
MIAMI — IndiGo has recently announced the launch of 24 new flights on its route network including services on four new routes to commence in September.

The new routes consist on flights between Ahmedabad and Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Varanasi, Hyderabad and Patna and Kolkata and Surat.

IndiGo Continues To Grow In India, New Flights From Lucknow

The airline will also offer a second flight between Agartala and Guwahati, Hyderabad and Guwahati, and Kolkata and Nagpur, as well as a fourth flight between Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar and a fifth flight between Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

“IndiGo’s domestic strategy is all about adding routes which customers demand and increasing frequency to serve them better,” shared IndiGo’s Chief Commercial Officer, William Boulter.

IndiGo, GoAir Cancels Over 50 A320neo Flights After Engine Failures

“We offer the most comprehensive network in the country and will continue to expand it for the benefit of our clients, whose loyalty and repeat business we appreciate very much,” said Boulter.

The airline has a fleet of 160 Airbus A320 and nine ATR aircraft as of June 30 and offers 1,157 daily flights connecting 44 domestic destinations and eight international destinations.

Airbus, Indigo Partners Conclude Order for 430 A320neo Family Aircraft

The announcement was made as the airline grounded six of its A320neo aircraft, following Pratt & Whitney engine issues during this July.

As the airline stated in a press release, the planes are expected to resume operations in the second half of August 2018.

Additionally, IndiGo celebrated its 12-anniversary last week alongside its employees and customers.

