Airways Magazine

IndiGo To Cut Jobs

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • AirAsia Philippines Sales Increase 30% in June MIAMI – AirAsia Philippines (ZZ) has reported a 30% increase in seat sales compared to May, selling a record-breaking 41,000 seats in a single day after a significant period of...
  • Delta Air Lines Accused of Penalizing Pilots MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) has faced numerous recent complaints stating that it is punishing Pilots for requesting retraining in company-owned simulators before returning to the air. As people...
  

IndiGo To Cut Jobs

Photo: Javi Sanchez

IndiGo To Cut Jobs
July 20
12:37 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo (6E) has announced it will be cutting up to 10% of its workforce due to the economic strain caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement by E6 CEO Ronojoy Dutta, there was what seemed to be a lot of regret in the decision, but it was something that was completely unavoidable in the current business environment.

“From where things stand currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices in order to sustain our business operations.”

“Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10% of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure,” he added.

A Hard Hit Nation

India has been subjected to a hard hit as a result of COVID-19, recording around 1.12m confirmed cases at the time of writing and 27,497 people sadly losing their lives.

Whilst domestic flight operations restarted on a limited basis on May 25, it evidently is not enough for airlines to work with.

Domestic capacity per flight is limited to 45%, meaning there is not enough room for the airlines to be making money to cover costs, never-mind a profit.

PHOTO: Gyrostat.

IndiGo 6E Care Package

As part of these job cuts, the airline has created what is dubbed a “6E Care Package” for employees who will be impacted by the decisions of IndiGo.

They will be given “notice pay” calculated on the individual’s gross salary, in lieu of serving notice applicable to them.

On top of that, a severance pay will be calculated as one month’s cost to the company for every completed year of service, subject to a maximum for 12 months.

This means an impacted employee will receive at least three months worth of gross salary.

A Thank you to All Affected Employees

The airline’s CEO added, “This has been one of the toughest decisions that we have had to take and we are ensuring that the transition process for the impacted employees is carried out seamlessly, professionally; and with the utmost respect and compassion.”

“We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude and sincere thanks to all our people who have stood by us through thick and thin; and we are confident that both individually as well as collectively, we will emerge stronger out of this crisis.”

Photo: Alvin Man

One of Aviation’s Biggest Markets

This airline had previously announced a program of Leave without Pay (LWP), which is something that other carriers such as Air India have been implementing as a way of saving costs dramatically.

This has come with some tension on the Air India side, which could be why IndiGo is focusing more on job cuts as opposed to the LWP program.

Either way, it remains clear that as one of aviation’s biggest market, the strain in the region is now beginning to become more visible and that drastic actions are required.

It will be interesting to see how long the Indian industry will take to recover on this front and whether there would be any significant resurgence over the recovery period.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
FeaturedIndiGo
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0