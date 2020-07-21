Airways Magazine

IndiGo, SpiceJet to Wet-Lease A330 for London Flights

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • China Accepts Negative COVID-19 Arrivals Only MIAMI – Chinese authorities have announced today that to enter the country, arriving passengers must provide negative COVID-19 test results. The measure is part of the national effort to contain...
  • BA Closes Edinburgh Base, Faces Criticism MIAMI – British Airways (BA) has decided to close its Cityflyer’s Edinburgh (EDI) Crew base from where the airline operates flights to London City Airport (LCY). British Airways is continuously...
  

IndiGo, SpiceJet to Wet-Lease A330 for London Flights

IndiGo, SpiceJet to Wet-Lease A330 for London Flights
July 21
11:10 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Low-cost carriers IndiGo (6E) and SpiceJet (SG) are looking to wet-lease wide-body A330 to fly to London. SG is the first to start such flights, reportedly leasing one Oman Air (WY) A330 along with its London Heathrow (LHR) slot.

Both 6E and SG have had the idea of using wide-body aircraft to fly to Europe before. Neither airline, however, has decided to expand from its low-cost routes.

Now. it seems the pandemic has changed their minds, with both airlines taking long-haul plans into aggressive consideration, according to simplefying.com.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-86N SDS-1. Photo: ©Sean d’Silva

Reasons to Fly to Europe

There are a few reasons why both airlines are considering European flights, especially those to London. Indian repatriation mission Vande Bharat has opened up new possible routes for airlines, but the London route has been underserved.

Specifically, Air India (AI) has struggled to keep up with London’s demand since the start of Vande Bharat flights in May, adding new flights to every phase of the operation, totaling 70 flights to the English capital since May.

In addition, since British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic (VS) are unable to fly to India, London and other European destinations will have plenty of demand from India in the coming fall season.

As the regional long-haul international market is still recovering from the collapse of Jet Airways (9w) in 2019, 6E and SG can seize the opportunity and operate direct flights from India to Europe.

Featured image: IndiGo Airbus A320Neo VT-IJZ. Photo: ©Javi Sanchez

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
IndiGoSpiceJet
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Helwing Villamizar

Helwing Villamizar

AVSEC interpreter, visual artist and Online Editor at Airways Magazine. I am a grammar freak and an avid fan of aviation, motorcycles, sci-fi literature and film.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0