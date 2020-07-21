IndiGo, SpiceJet to Wet-Lease A330 for London Flights

MIAMI – Low-cost carriers IndiGo (6E) and SpiceJet (SG) are looking to wet-lease wide-body A330 to fly to London. SG is the first to start such flights, reportedly leasing one Oman Air (WY) A330 along with its London Heathrow (LHR) slot.

Both 6E and SG have had the idea of using wide-body aircraft to fly to Europe before. Neither airline, however, has decided to expand from its low-cost routes.

Now. it seems the pandemic has changed their minds, with both airlines taking long-haul plans into aggressive consideration, according to simplefying.com.

Reasons to Fly to Europe

There are a few reasons why both airlines are considering European flights, especially those to London. Indian repatriation mission Vande Bharat has opened up new possible routes for airlines, but the London route has been underserved.

Specifically, Air India (AI) has struggled to keep up with London’s demand since the start of Vande Bharat flights in May, adding new flights to every phase of the operation, totaling 70 flights to the English capital since May.

In addition, since British Airways (BA) and Virgin Atlantic (VS) are unable to fly to India, London and other European destinations will have plenty of demand from India in the coming fall season.

As the regional long-haul international market is still recovering from the collapse of Jet Airways (9w) in 2019, 6E and SG can seize the opportunity and operate direct flights from India to Europe.

