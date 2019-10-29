IndiGo Signs Blockbuster Order For 300 Airbus A320neo

MIAMI — India’s largest low-cost carrier, Indigo, has firmed up a blockbuster order for 300 Airbus A320neo family aircraft—one of the largest sales ever recorded by a single operator in Toulouse in the manufacturer’s 50-year history.

The order consists of a mix of A320neos, A321neos, and the recently launched A321XLR, bringing the Indian carrier’s Airbus fleet to 730 aircraft.

The A321XLR was launched at this year’s Paris Airshow in June and gained over 240 orders at launch. This included an order for 50 by American Airlines to replace their aging Boeing 757 fleet.

This latest order also puts Indigo on track to overtake American Airlines as the largest Airbus A320 family operator in the world. This will happen at some point during the 2020s.

Indigo also plans to switch to CFM LEAP-1A engines from the current Pratt & Whitney GTF (Geared Turbofan) engines, due to the ongoing problems that the airline has had to mitigate.

“This order is an important milestone, as it reiterates our mission of strengthening air connectivity in India, which will, in turn, boost economic growth and mobility,” said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo.

“India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle-free experience to them,” he added.

Likewise, Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO, noted that he and his team “delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the A320neo, continues to build its future with Airbus, making Indigo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo Family.”

He added, “we are grateful for this strong vote of confidence as this order confirms the A320neo Family as the aircraft of choice in the most dynamic aviation growth markets.” He added: “We are pleased to see our aircraft allowing IndiGo to take full advantage of the predicted growth in Indian air travel.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer also commented, “We were believers in IndiGo from day one and are thrilled to be able to perpetuate this most fruitful partnership. IndiGo has brilliantly demonstrated the relevance of the A320neo for leading low-cost operators and the A321neo, and now the A321XLR, provide our operators with the logical next step in cost efficiency, passenger comfort, and market coverage.”

Indigo is currently one of the fastest-growing airlines in the world. As of October 29, 2019, its fleet consists of 22 ATR72-600s, 127 Airbus A320ceos, 90 Airbus A320neos, and seven Airbus A321neos, with an average age of 5.7 years.