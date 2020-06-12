Airways Magazine

IndiGo Repatriated Over 650 Indian Nationals From Middle-East

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Saudi Arabian Airlines Operates Repatriation Flight to Rome LONDON – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SV) operated a repatriation flight from Riyadh (RUH) to Rome (FCO) on June 11. The aircraft was a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner with registration HZ-AR27. The...
  • Buzz Plans New Summer 2021 Routes LONDON – Buzz (RR) confirmed on June 3 that it is in an advanced stage of negotiation with main tour operators to service charter flights to Greece, Turkey, Spain, and...
  

IndiGo Repatriated Over 650 Indian Nationals From Middle-East

IndiGo Repatriated Over 650 Indian Nationals From Middle-East
June 12
07:30 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – To support the nation and bring Indian citizens back to the country, IndiGo (6E) operated four special international charter flights on June 09, 2020, including three from Qatar and one from UAE, to bring 546 citizens back to India.

Flight 6E9076 transferred 210 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E9431 transported 168 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E9438 transferred 168 passengers from Doha to Kolkata, and flight 6E9245 carried 120 passengers from Dubai to Lucknow.

The charter flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Statement of IndiGo’s CEO

Ronojoy Dutta (67), IndiGo CEO said, “We are pleased to contribute towards the collective repatriation efforts being made to bring stranded Indian citizens back to the country.”

“We extend our gratitude towards the government for allowing IndiGo to operate these international repatriation flights, enabling a safe arrival of Indian citizens. We strive to continue towards contributing to serve the country and evolving our services as per the needs of the hour,” added the CEO.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. It has a simple philosophy: offer low fares and on-time, courteous, hassle-free service.

With a fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers over 1500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic and 24 international destinations.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19IndiaIndiGoMiddle East
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Marco Macca

Marco Macca

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0