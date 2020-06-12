IndiGo Repatriated Over 650 Indian Nationals From Middle-East

LONDON – To support the nation and bring Indian citizens back to the country, IndiGo (6E) operated four special international charter flights on June 09, 2020, including three from Qatar and one from UAE, to bring 546 citizens back to India.

Flight 6E9076 transferred 210 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E9431 transported 168 passengers from Doha to Mumbai, flight 6E9438 transferred 168 passengers from Doha to Kolkata, and flight 6E9245 carried 120 passengers from Dubai to Lucknow.

The charter flights were operated while observing all precautionary measures and safety guidelines.

Statement of IndiGo’s CEO

Ronojoy Dutta (67), IndiGo CEO said, “We are pleased to contribute towards the collective repatriation efforts being made to bring stranded Indian citizens back to the country.”

“We extend our gratitude towards the government for allowing IndiGo to operate these international repatriation flights, enabling a safe arrival of Indian citizens. We strive to continue towards contributing to serve the country and evolving our services as per the needs of the hour,” added the CEO.

About IndiGo

IndiGo is amongst the fastest growing carriers in the world. It has a simple philosophy: offer low fares and on-time, courteous, hassle-free service.

With a fleet of over 250 aircraft, the airline offers over 1500 daily flights and connects 63 domestic and 24 international destinations.