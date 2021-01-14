MIAMI – A brand new IndiGo (6E) A321neo registered VT-IUZ slid off a taxiway and got stuck in the snow at Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport (SXR) (also known as Srinagar Airport or Budgam Airbase airport) in Srinagar, India.

According to a Times of India report, one of the aircraft’s engine nacelles came into contact with snow piled adjacent to the taxiway. The Delhi-bound (DEL) flight had approximately 233 passengers on board (some news agencies report 231).

No injuries were reported. The incident occurred yesterday.

IndiGo A321neo. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Statement from IndiGo

IndiGo said its flight 6E 2559 “was held back at Srinagar. While taxiing out, the aircraft came in close contact with the snow which was accumulated adjacent to the taxiway. The aircraft is held at Srinagar for further inspections” as an engine cowling came in contact with the snow bank. “An alternate flight was organized from Srinagar to Delhi to accommodate all the passengers.”

The A321neo joined the 6E fleet in November. FlightAware shows that as of the morning of Thursday, January 14, the plane has not yet continued operations.

Featured image: Another IndiGo Airbus A321neo, VT-IUD, in Abu Dhabi, 2019. Photo: Wiki Commons

