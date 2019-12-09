Airways Magazine

Indianapolis Airport Welcomes Second Alaska Airlines Flight To Seattle

December 09
14:14 2019
MIAMI — After entering the Indianapolis market two years ago, Alaska Airlines has announced a second flight to Seattle. The new flight is said to be seasonal, commencing on May 21, 2020.

Alaska Airlines has carried over 160,000 passengers to Indianapolis since the route’s introduction in 2017.

The new flight arrives into Indianapolis at 06:30, leaving back to Seattle at 08:00. These timings complement the current flight, which leaves for Seattle at 18:30, allowing passengers to, theoretically, commute between the two cities easily.

“Alaska Airlines’ second daily nonstop flight to Seattle, which is a key tech hub, demonstrates the airline’s commitment to helping grow a connection to that thriving market sector and regions that support it,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez.

“It’s connectivity with this investment mindset that continuously enhances the public value the Indy airport provides to the Central Indiana community,” he added.

The 14th Snowball Express at Indianapolis

On December 7, children who lost a parent while serving in the U.S. military since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, have had the blessing of participating on an all-expense-paid trip from Indianapolis to Orlando, Florida.

The 14th Snowball Express trip, partly sponsored by American Airlines, departed from Indianapolis.

Over 1,000 Gold Star Children have traveled with a surviving parent or guardian to Disney World as part of the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Snowball Express program.

