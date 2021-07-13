MIAMI – The tropical island nation of Maldives will reopen to Indian tourists starting July 15 and airlines are prepping a schedule to meet demand.

The Maldives is one of India’s most popular travel destinations that had closed its border to India in early May. Flight time from India to Male can range between one to five hours depending on which part of India you take off from.

The Maldives government has also announced that it will issue on-arrival tourist visas to South Asian travelers from July 15.

Go Air VT-WGV Airbus A320-271N. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

Airline Schedules

Low-cost carrier Indigo (6E) will commence direct flights connecting Male International Aiport (MLE), Maldives to Kochi (COK) and Bangalore (BLR) from July 15 once a week and to Mumbai (BOM) from July 16 twice a week. However daily flights are planned to start July 20 onwards. All flights will land at Male within a window between 13:00 to 16:00 local time.



Go First (G8), formerly known as GoAir will operate flights to Male from India’s capital New Delhi (DEL), Mumbai (BOM), and Bangalore (BLR) from July 15. These flights will be operated twice a week (Thursday and Sunday) for an initial 20 days and eventually plans to commence daily operations by September 3.

Rules of Travel

International passengers need to carry a negative RT-PCR test report before entering the country.

A health declaration form on the Maldives immigration portal should be filled by the travellers 24 hours before departure.

No mandatory quarantine or test on arrival.

If someone shows COVID-19 symptoms, they will have to undergo a PCR test.