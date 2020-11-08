MIAMI – Delta Air Lines (DL) and Air France (AF) have been given permission by the Indian government to operate codeshare flights between the US and India.

Delta had previously suspended a relatively new route to Mumbai amid the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

“Delta Air Lines has been requested to file their request with the DGCA. DGCA may clear the same accordingly. Indian carriers are also permitted to codeshare as marketing carriers [sic] on any carrier(s) to carry through passengers between India and the USA vis France. DGCA may inform Air France and Indian carriers accordingly” said an aviation ministry memo sent to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Photo: Max Langley

Expanding the Bubble

In reopening flights, India has set up a system of “air bubbles” allowing for Indians to fly to individual countries but not to connect to different countries.

For example, one could not take a flight to Abu Dhabi (AUH) from India and then continue on to the US.

The codeshare agreement with DL and AF now allows for travel not only from India to France, but for passengers to continue on to the US.

Featured image: Luca Flores

