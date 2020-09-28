MIAMI – This morning, a Loganair (LM) flight was forced to return to Edinburgh Airport (EDI). The incident came after an in-flight emergency report.

As the Crew received an alert related to a fault with one of the pressurization components on the aircraft, they followed safety protocol. According to STV News, one passenger said the LM321 service had 13 people on board.

The flight took off from EDI at 7:00 am local time and landed at Southampton. However, after 20 minutes in the air, the aircraft made a U-turn and landed back in Scotland where it stayed for more than three hours.

Loganair, G-LMRA, ATR 42-500. Photo: Anna Zvereva.

Passenger Account Vs. Official Record

During the outbound flight, the interviewed passenger said the Crew on board were “brilliant” and the Captain constantly updated customers. In contrast, the Crew didi keep passengers in the dark regarding their return to the airport, added the source. Once the flight landed, the affected passengers had to remain nearly three hours at the Scottish airport without any updates from the ground staff. The passenger concluded that LM customers were treated in an awful way at EDI.

On its part, LM COC, Maurice Boyle kept his declarations simple, apologizing for the inconvenience. He added that the onboard staff carried out the appropriate actions as flight safety is the airline’s top priority. Regarding the EDI customer management situation, Boyle thanked the airport´s team for their support and assistance.