MIAMI – The Russian-designed Ilyushin Il-114-300 turboprop flew today for the first time from Zhukovsky International Airport (ZIA) outside Moscow. With the flight, Russia moves a step closer to launching a new short-range indigenous turboprop for local operators.

According to the Ilyushin parent company, United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), the new Il-114 version, powered by Klimov TV-7-117ST-01 turboprop engines, would ensure air mobility in remote regions with poor airfield infrastructure and harsh climates, such as the northern and far eastern regions of Russia and Siberia.

According ainoline.com, Test Pilots Nikolai Kuimov and Dmitry Komarov and flight test engineer Oleg Kryazev tested the mode of operation of the power plant, the stability and controllability of the aircraft, and the operation of the systems during the flight.

“The first flight of the Il-114-300 is the result of the excellent work of tens of thousands of people—researchers, engineers, specialists—working in the design bureau and at the plants of the United Aircraft Corporation, at the enterprises of our suppliers and partners,” said Yury Slyusar, director general of the Russian aerospace group UAC.

Slyusar added, “The development of the new regional turboprop aircraft opens up new prospects for the Russian civil aircraft industry.”

Il-114-100. Photo: Wiki Commons

Il-114 History

30 years ago, the original Il-114 performed its maden flight. The type received type certification in 1997, and started revenue services in 2000. In Uzbekistan’s capital city of Tashkent, Ilyushin’s design house developed a prototype and the TAPO factory built 17 more.

Up until May 2018, the last production examples flew on the route network of Uzbekistan Airways (HY). Today, Russia operates as a test bed for maritime defense systems with only one example.

Following a cold East-West partnership, the Kremlin agreed to re-launch development of the Il-114 turboprop at RAC MiG in place of an earlier attempt to license the Bombardier Q400 twin turboprop for production.

The first Il-114-300 turboprop lands on December 16 from the Zhukovsky airfield outside Moscow. Photo:UAC

Il-114 Design

The Il-114-300 is designed to accommodate 68 passenger seats and can cruise at a speed of 270 knots to a full-payload range of 755 nautical miles. At the RAC MiG plant in Lukhovitsy, in the Moscow Region, UAC assigned the final assembly of the fuselages and the entire aircraft. Significant sub-assemblies will be collected from Sokol, Aviastar in Ulyanovsk, and VASO in Voronezh.

The Il-114-300 is comprised almost exclusively of Russian vendor products under orders from the Kremlin. This is more notably seen in the replacement of the Pratt & Whitney PW127 engines with the Klimov powerplants in the Il-114-100. Separately, a similar kit from Russia’s KRET gives way to the Collins avionics system. The Il-114-300 features a glass cockpit for two Pilots on five large-format multifunction screens.

The first Il-114-300 turboprop takes off on December 16 from the Zhukovsky airfield outside Moscow. Photo:UAC

