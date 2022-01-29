Icelandair Unveils New Identity

On Friday, Icelandair (FI) unveiled its first Boeing 737-8 in the company’s new livery that will eventually be seen across the fleet.

This is the first new livery for the Icelandic carrier since it unveiled the livery seen on its Boeing 757 fleet back in 2006. The new identity comes as the carrier does a complete refresh of the FI branding.

The company has spent the last year or so looking at the airline’s brand as a whole to bring afresh the spirit of Iceland to the world, per the companies press release.

The first Boeing 737-8 to get the new livery was TF-ICE named Jökulsárlón (FI names its aircraft after famous glaciers). It arrived at the company’s home base of Keflavik International Airport on Friday, January 28 after being painted in Norwich, UK.

Icelandair plans to have at least five Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the new colors by the end of February and then the repainting of the rest of the fleet will commence according to the maintenance schedule for each aircraft.

Photo of TF-ICE arriving in Keflavik on Friday. Photo: Icelandair

What the New Icelandair Colors Mean

TF-ICE came with a sky-blue tail; in total, the company will have five different tail colors, each representing different phenomena of Icelandic nature. For this tail, the sky-blue tail represents the Icelandic summer sky that’s filled with light.

The other featured colors will be boreal blue, representing the northern lights. Magenta, signifying the collective creative power of Iceland with just a hint of sunrise. Yellow will represent the sun reflecting off waterfalls, glaciers, and simmering magma. The final color that will be featured on the tails will be green: the life that can be found even after the harshest of events.

Furthermore, the snow-white base of the paint scheme represents Iceland’s glaciers, of course. The midnight blue seen on the tails and winglets is Iceland’s heritage color and the backdrop to the dancing aurora.

Icelandair believes that by extending the color palette of the airline, it will have a chance to share the vibrant Icelandic spirit with the world and show the diversity of the country’s people.

The previous livery was featured on the Boeing 737 MAX family. Photo: Daniel Gorun/Airways

Featured image: Artist rendering of three of the five new tail colors on the Boeing 737-8 in Keflavik. Photo: Icelandair.