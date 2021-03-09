LONDON – Icelandair (FI) has also resumed flight operations with the Boeing 737 MAX after a long campaign to implement the proposed modifications released by EASA for re-certification.

The first Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight from Klefavik International Airport (KLEF) to Copenhagen took place yesterday (CPH).

Image: Flightradar

Flight Information

The Boeing 737 MAX 8 with the registration TF-ICN took off from CPH at 13:12 local time and landed 17 minutes early after a flight of 02:56 hours. The plane touched down at 15:08 when the planned landing time was 15:25 all local times.

The plane achieved a high altitude of 12,191 meters and a top speed of 835 kilometers per hour.

Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX Photo: Wikimedia

The Aircraft

The Boeing 737 MAX8 with the registration TF-ICN was delivered on February 14, 2019, making it 2.1 years old. On February 3, 2019, it took its first test flight. 44356 LN: 7375 is the serial number.

The aircraft has 160 seats in total, with 16 seats in the luxury Saga class and 144 seats in the economy class. Two CFMI international CFM Leap-1B thrusters are mounted on the aircraft.

Featured image: Icelandair’s Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Icelandair

