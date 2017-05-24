Airways Magazine

Icelandair Opens ‘Saga Lounge’ And Reveals New Special Scheme Aircraft

May 24
10:25 2017
MIAMI – On May 12th, Icelandair opened its new Saga Lounge at Keflavík International Airport (KEF). The new 1,4530 ft2 lounge located at the top floor, between gates A and C, has been inspired by the pure Icelandic nature.

The guests can enjoy a refreshing nordic design, with a stunning panoramic view of the Reykjanes peninsula and Faxaflói bay, family facilities, kid’s playing area, free Wi-Fi, meals, and showers among other services.

Saga Lounge

 

Three days later, on May 15, the airline unveiled its latest special livery airplane called Vatnajökull, a Boeing 757-200 painted to honor the airline 80th anniversary. The hand-painted aircraft exterior represents the Vatnajokull glacier, located in southeast Iceland.

Vatnajökull

The interior has also been adorned with details to replicate the nuances of the glacier itself. Ice blue ambient lighting illuminates the main cabin; the headrests feature an ice white and brilliant turquoise design; serving carts were transformed into rolling glacier caves. Even complimentary drinks, snacks, and napkins include a glacier motif.

“We are thrilled to share Vatnajokull with our passengers and know they will enjoy this unique onboard glacier experience. Icelandair is committed to giving our customers a refreshing Icelandic travel experience and hopes to further inspire them by providing the opportunity to travel in one of Iceland’s most famous glaciers. We look forward to welcoming you aboard our newest livery for a little taste of Iceland and time well-travelled the Icelandic way,” said Birkir Hólm Guðnason, Icelandair CEO.

This is the second special scheme airplane to join the fleet; the previous one was the northern lights-themed Hekla Aurora, launched in 2015.

Icelandair offers year-round service from Reykjavík to Boston, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Newark, Seattle, Tampa, and Washington D.C.; With seasonal services to Anchorage, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Portland, OR.

