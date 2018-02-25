Icelandair Increases Service to Tampa Bay

MIAMI – Icelandair seasonal nonstop service to Tampa Bay will be increased from two to four times a week next fall.

Flights will operate from Tampa Bay International on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and return from Keflavik on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Florida, we sure like you! We just announced that we are increasing our flights to Tampa and Orlando – starting next fall. We'll double our frequency into Tampa to 4 times a week and from 5 times a week to daily flights to Orlando! https://t.co/9fHyVbaS1Z pic.twitter.com/mZTesZupMS — Icelandair (@Icelandair) February 23, 2018

The airline was on-hand at Tampa Bay International to showcase their special northern lights livery, Hekla Arora. Local media and business leaders were welcomed onboard to take a view of the northern lights show onboard the plane. The northern Lights-themed Hekla Aurora livery was launched in 2015.

That was the first special livery the airline launched, the second made its first appearance on May 15 painted by hand on the Icelandair’s Boeing 757-200 and was called Vatnajökull, to honor the airline 80th anniversary.

According to Björgólfur Jóhannsson, Icelandair CEO, the upgrade decision came after “to the support and demand we have seen from the Tampa Bay communities, including Clearwater and St. Petersburg”. The CEO said the benefits necessary to double the flight schedule were noticed only five months of launching the service.

“This route not only benefits families and leisure travelers wanting to explore the world but will also open up many opportunities for business, trade and foreign relations between Europe and Tampa Bay. We see a very promising future for Tampa Bay and would expect to see our presence there continue to grow in the years ahead. Welcome aboard Tampa Bay,” concluded Jóhannsson.

This year the airline will offer the largest route network in its history. The expanded service will serve Tampa Bay while offering more flights to Iceland and better connections to more than 25 destinations in Europe.

Icelandair operates flights to 23 destinations in North America and more than 25 destinations in Scandinavia, the U.K., and Continental Europe.