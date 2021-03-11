MIAMI – Icelandair Group today said its previously announced integration of Icelandair (FI) with Air Iceland Connect (NY) will take effect on Tuesday, March 16.

“This change is a part of strengthening our domestic route network and will benefit passengers in many ways, from better prices to more destinations and added frequent flyer benefits,” the company said on its website. “Icelandair will therefore be a part of your Iceland journey, no matter whether you’re arriving, exploring, or departing.”

For passengers that means being able to book one ticket through Icelandair that includes travel on Air Iceland Connect’s domestic and Greenland routes.

Air Iceland Dash 8 at Ísafjörður Airport. Photo: calflier001, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Two AOCs, one code

All supporting functions, such as sales, marketing, operations, finance, HR and IT will be integrated into Icelandair’s operations starting next week. The Air Operators Certificate (AOC) of Air Iceland Connect, however, will remain separate, and its crew members will remain employed by the company. Services from both carriers will operate under Icelandair’s “FI” airline code.

Icelandair is an international airline, operating flights with Boeing 767s, 757s, and 737 MAXs out of Keflavik Airport (KEF). Its schedule has been pared by the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Iceland Connect operates five Bombardier Q200s and Q400s out of Reykjavik Airport (RKV), to domestic destinations and Greenland.

Passengers with existing reservations will be automatically transferred to Icelandair with new tickets. New rules are in place for baggage fees, seat selection, change fees, and other details.

Featured image: Icelandair TF-ISV Boeing 757-200. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

