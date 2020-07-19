Airways Magazine

Icelandair, FFI Sign Collective Agreement

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Emirates Airlines Resumes Further Global Network Flights MIAMI – As the airline industry continues to slowly recover, Emirates (EK) has announced it will be resuming flights to Addis Ababa, Tehran, Guangzhou, and Oslo in the coming weeks. ...
  • Icelandair, FFI Sign Collective Agreement MIAMI – Icelandair (FI) and the  Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI) have resumed negotiations and signed a new collective-bargaining agreement which is valid until September 30, 2025.  On July 17,...
  

Icelandair, FFI Sign Collective Agreement

Icelandair, FFI Sign Collective Agreement
July 19
14:52 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Icelandair (FI) and the  Icelandic Cabin Crew Association (FFI) have resumed negotiations and signed a new collective-bargaining agreement which is valid until September 30, 2025. 

On July 17, Airways covered the dramatic move by FI to fire all of its Flight Attendants after failed negotiations between the airline and the FFI. 

The rift between the two parties began In June last year when a collective-bargaining agreement was signed by FI and the FFI with a pending ratifying vote by the association. 

On July 8, 2020, the FFI voted against the agreement, which prompted FI to assess its options. A week later, the carrier announced the firing of its Flight Attendants.

Icelandair operated five Boeing 767-300ER aircraft. Pictured is TF-FIB, arriving in Keflavik on May 18, 2005 – the only 767 to carry the full Icelandair markings. This aircraft was mainly deployed on the San Fransisco route in the 2005-2006 period. PHOTO: Baldur Sveinsson.

Comments from Icelandair

Now, in a press release, the airline states that this new collective agreement is based on the same principles as the agreement which was agreed to between the parties on 25 June 2020.

Thus, the agreement “meets the set objectives of increasing productivity and flexibility for the Company and at the same time ensures competitive compensation for Cabin Crew members,” according to the airline.

According to the airline, the new agreement cuts operating costs while maintaining working conditions for Cabin Crew. 

Due to the resumption of negotiations, Pilots will no longer be working as temporary Cabin Crew members. 

The new agreement will now have to be voted on by members of the FFI by July 27, 2020. 

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Icelandair
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Kochan Kleps

Kochan Kleps

New York City based aviation photographer and enthusiast. Writer, social media editor and photographer for Airways Magazine.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0