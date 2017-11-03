Airways Magazine

Icelandair Celebrates Inaugural Flight from Berlin

November 03
12:00 2017
MIAMI – Icelandair launched today its new service from Berlin-Tegel Airport (TXL) to the airline’s base in Reykjavik.

Icelandair flight #FI529 departed at 1:05 p.m. from TXL. At the gate, customers were boarded by Icelandair CEO, Birkir Hólm Guðnason, and Berlin Tegel COO, Elmar Kleinert.

According to Birkir Hólm Guðnason, Berlin is Icelandair’s 4th gateway into Germany. This new route “establishes our commitment to strengthen our transatlantic route network” providing “convenient connections between Europe and North America” to passengers, he said.

The year-round service will be operated three times a week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, with connections to 20 North American cities.

In October, Icelandair announced their plan to expand its network by 11% year-on-year in 2018. In addition to the newly Berlin service, the carrier will launch flights to Cleveland, Dallas, and Dublin wishing to increase traffic by 4.5 million passengers, up 9.8%.

Curiously, the Berlin route was scheduled by the carrier shortly after Air Berlin announced their last flight.

READ MORE: Analysis: Air Berlin Was Always a Lost Cause | EasyJet Purchases Air Berlin’s Tegel Operations for €40 million

Icelandair also plans to introduce three new 160 seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in 2018, increasing their fleet to 33 aircraft by summer 2018.

Nowadays, Icelandair offers service to 20 destinations in North America and more than 25 routes to Scandinavia, the U.K., and Continental Europe.

María Corina Roldan

María Corina Roldan

