Icelandair to Launch a New Service to Kansas City International Airport

MIAMI — Icelandair will launch nonstop flights to Kansas from Reykjavik, beginning on May 25, 2018. It will become Kansas City International Airport’s (KCI) first regularly scheduled nonstop transatlantic flight.

The three-time a week flight will be offered as seasonal service, operating from May to September. However, Icelandair has a long-term goal to offer it year-round.

READ MORE: Icelandair Celebrates Inaugural Flight from Berlin

“I think it shows the confidence Icelandair has in Kansas City to be able to make this commitment now for the summer season,” says Tim Cowden, Presiden, and CEO of Kansas City Area Development Council. “Icelandair believes in Kansas City and, in turn, Kansas City believes in Icelandair. This is a true partnership.”

.@MayorSlyJames welcoming @Icelandair to KCI. Flights begin in May. No longer the largest metropolitan area without nonstop air service to Europe. pic.twitter.com/QqBEzI9vbQ — KC City Manager (@KCMOManager) January 9, 2018

Icelandair will operate the flight out of KCI’s Terminal C and will offer customers connections to and from more than 25 destinations in Europe.

“Icelandair has been in operation for over 80 years with a long and illustrious history. But today marks the first time in that history that Icelandair will offer nonstop flights to and from the heart of America to Iceland and beyond,” says Icelandair CEO, Bjorgolfur Johannsson

The development comes on the heels of a historic decision by Kansas City voters in November 2017 to spend $1.3 billion on a new single terminal at KCI.

Expected to open in 2021, the new airport will increase efficiency for leisure and business travelers and help attract more flights and flight options.

Icelandair flies from Iceland to 26 destinations in Europe and 18 destinations in North America. A few of these destinations are seasonal. It also has codeshare agreements with Aeroflot, Air Iceland Connect, Alaska Airlines, Finnair, JetBlue, Scandinavian Airlines and TACV.