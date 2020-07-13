Airways Magazine

Icelandair Announce Codeshare with airBaltic

July 13
13:07 2020
LONDON – Icelandic flag carrier, Icelandair (FI) has signed a codeshare agreement with Latvian flag carrier airBaltic (BT).

This agreement will open new markets for both airlines by allowing them to sell and issue tickets jointly throughout both networks.

As a result, BT customers can now benefit from convenient access to Iceland and North America whilst Icelandair customers can now enjoy convenience when purchasing a ticket to a number of airBaltic destinations.

President and CEO of airBaltic, Martin Gauss, said that “We are pleased to add Icelandair as another strong partner to our existing network of codeshare airlines.”

Connecting Networks

The airline’s strong network of partners enables it to improve the connectivity of the Baltic states. Mr. Gauss also added that “we are looking forward to the partnership with Icelandair and through that offering our passengers better travel opportunities.”

President and CEO of Icelandair Group, Bogi Nils Bogason, said that by connecting the networks, the airline “will offer our passengers more options of travelling to the Baltics and Eastern Europe”.

airBaltic customers will also be provided with valuable connections to Iceland and various destinations in North America. In addition to this, “travelers will be able to benefit from a stopover in Iceland where they can experience our home country on their way to their final destination”.

Air Baltic Airbus A220 taking-off | Airways File Photo

airBaltic Direct Flights

Currently, BT operates direct flights from Riga [RIX] to various European business destinations as well as to popular leisure destinations such as Dubrovnik [DBV], Rijeka [RJK], Split [SPU], Barcelona [BCN], Nice [NCE] and Larnaca [LCA].

In addition to these routes, BT will launch direct flights from Riga [RIX] to Billund [BLL], Reykjavik [RKV], Madrid [MAD], Zurich [ZRH], Turku [TKU], Warsaw [WAW], Prague [PRG], Stuttgart [STR], Budapest [BUD] and Liepaja [LPX] over the coming weeks.

Moreover, by the end of August 2020, BT plans to connect Baltics on 69 routes. A complete schedule of BT flights can be found on its website.

Josh Corbett

