Icelandair (FI) recently published its 2021 financial results along with the airline’s plans for 2022. The airline also announced it is currently planning to replace its Boeing 757 fleet around 2026.

Based at Keflavik International Airport (KEF), FI operates flights from its hub to Europe and America. The island’s location is key for the airline’s strategy, as it can offer one-stop tickets across the Atlantic Ocean.

In the financial report, the carrier highlights a strong recovery during the year 2021. FI’s capacity levels were at 65% in the fourth quarter (Q4) compared to 2019, with fewer mounting losses than in 2020.

During the first four months of 2021, FI was only operating ten flights a week to four destinations. However, the capacity came back for the summer, and in August, the airline operated 200 flights a week to 34 different destinations. While the load factor was only at 32% during the first quarter of the year, it reached 70% during Q4.

During the summer, FI took several actions to improve its efficiency. For example, it started flying regularly to Tenerife (TFS) in Spain. Moreover, it integrated the domestic airline Air Iceland Connect.

Icelandair Boeing 737 MAX 8 TF-ICP. Photo: Brandon Farris/Airways

Looking Forward

The airline recently revealed a new brand identity, with a new livery for its aircraft. FI has other ambitious plans for 2022, including new destinations conducive to better financial results.

The airline announced it would be flying to four new destinations. Starting in summer 2022, FI plans to fly to Raleigh-Durham (RDU) in North Carolina. In Europe, FI wants to fly to Salzburg (SZG) in Austria, Rome in Italy, and Nice (NCE) in France. With all of these new destinations, the airline wants to attract more travelers and expand its capacity for 2022.

Indeed, FI has very ambitious flight schedules for 2022. The airline expects to operate at 80% of its 2019 capacity, flying to 50 destinations with 420 weekly flights. Concerning the fleet, FI only operates Boeing aircraft for its international network. This summer, it will fly 13 Boeing 757, 3 Boeing 767, and 14 Boeing 737 MAX. On its domestic routes, FI will operate five Dash-8s (Q200 and Q400 versions). This will bring the total fleet to 35 aircraft.

The airline also plans to expand its cargo activity, as the COVID crisis didn’t hit the cargo market as hard as the passenger one. For 2022 financial results, FI expects Omicron to have a negative impact on Q1. However, the airline expects positive net results for the whole year as it is moving toward recovery.

IF recently revealed its new brand identity. Photo: Icelandair

Boeing 757 Fleet Replacement

The airline also spoke about the future of its fleet, specifically its plans to stop operating its Boeing 757 in 2026. It currently flies 13 units of the type. Chief Executive Officer Bogi Nils Bogason spoke about this topic during the presentation of the financial results.

Bogason said that the current fleet is perfectly suited to FI’s network and operations. Indeed, he said that “It is most likely that near-future growth of the network will be supported by current aircraft types.” The CEO has “several options” for the future of its fleet.

One solution would be to keep being an all-Boeing carrier. The airline would fly 737 MAX narrowbodies and could renew its Boeing 757/767 fleet with new 787 Dreamliners. This option would maintain fleet simplicity, and the Dreamliner would be able to operate all of FI’s network, and even allow for further expansion.

Another option would be to place an order for Airbus aircraft, probably of the A320neo family. Indeed, Bogason stated that the carrier may “start to transition to an Airbus fleet” in the second half of this decade. Moreover, Airbus is currently developing a new variant of the popular A321neo, the Xtra Long Range (XLR) version. It could be, along with the LR version, a possible replacement for the 757s. Bogason said it was “definitely an option.”

If the airline wants to retire its Boeing 757 fleet in 2026, FI could soon announce an order for Boeing or Airbus aircraft.

Featured image: Icelandair TF-ISV Boeing 757-200. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways