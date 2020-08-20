

MIAMI – Ibom Air (Z4) of Nigeria, founded in 2019, has received its fifth 90-seat Bombardier CRJ900.

CRJ900 c/n 15283 (C-GZQM) was built for Iraqi Airways (IA) as YI-AQI and never delivered. It was stored at Mirabel until picked up by Adria Airways (JP) as SS-AAU from March 2014.

The aircraft was then returned to Falko Aircraft Leasing at Munich (MUC) in October 2019 and subsequently stored at Calgary from February 2020 as G-CLJH. It became 5N-BXO for Ibom Air (BXO on nose wheel).

Ibom Air CRJ900 c/n 15283 (C-GZQM) is seen departing Muskoka Little Norway Memorial Airport (CYQA) on July 23, 2020, fresh out of Muskoka Aircraft Refinishing where it received a makeover into its new Ibom Air livery. It was delivered from Calgary at the end of July via Tenerife South Airport (TFS). It arrived at Lagos on August 1. Photo: © Andrew H. Cline.

Previous Bombardier Deliveries

Ibom Air received its 4th Bombardier CRJ900 on May 6, 2020. Plans for additional CRJ900 have stalled due to the impact of CoViD-19. Plans had been to acquire ten CRJs within 3 years, and possibly acquire larger aircraft after that.

Ibom paused operations with the onset of COVID-19 restrictions and resumed flight operations in July. Z4 operates four routes in Nigeria: The capital city Abuja, Lagos, Uyo, and most recently Calabar, launched in July.

On its website, Z4 states that it plans to open up more routes in the near future.

Airline video showcasing its safe restart of flight operations.

About Ibom Air

The airline commenced operations on June 7, 2019, when a Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft marked Ibom Air took off from Akwa Ibom International Airport (QUO), Uyo, with government officials on board.

The airline’s maiden flight landed at Muritala Muhammed International Airport (LOS) in Lagos. Akwa Ibom is the first state in the country to own an airline.