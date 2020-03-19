Iberia To Scrap Airbus A340 EC-JFX

MIAMI – Iberia (IB) has taken its A340 EC-JFX to Teruel for scrapping, as the carrier’s airplanes fill Madrid’s Barajas airport due to the COVID-19 aircraft groundings.

The platform of the industrial area of ​​La Muñoza is one of the places where Iberia and Iberia Express have started to store its aircraft before the halt as a result of the suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Airbus A340-600 EC-JFX, serial number 672 named Jacinto Benavente left Madrid Barajas airport at 11:41 AM (local time) on March 19 for its last flight, which lasted half an hour, and landing at the airport of Teruel, where it will be scrapped.

This aircraft made its first flight in Toulouse on May 18, 2005, and was delivered to Iberia on June 11 of the same year.

According to a report by fly-news.es, this is the third A340-600 that Iberia has withdrawn from service. As announced by Willie Walsh, CEO of IAG, IB’s parent company, the withdrawal of Iberia’s A340-600 will be accelerated by the company.

A340-600’s progressive withdrawn

The Airbus A340-600 has been consecutively retired from commercial service by several carriers within the last two years.

After 10 years of flights as the largest commercial aircraft, from 2001 until 2011, the A340-600 assembly line has been halted due to the low commercial demand of the type.

Known as the Airbus A340, the four-engine fleet of four models was introduced in 1993 by the manufacturer. Its variations started with the series -200, having the shortest capacity; -300, -500 and -600, having the largest one.