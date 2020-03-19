Airways Magazine

Iberia To Scrap Airbus A340 EC-JFX

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • London City Airport: British Airways To Cut Flights MIAMI – British Airways (BA) is to suspend operations at London City Airport (LCY) from Monday March 23 to Saturday April 4 for its full occupance. The action follows cuts...
  • Airlines Need A US$200Bn Bailout MIAMI – The worldwide commercial aviation industry would need government aid and bailout measures of about US$150bn and US$200bn to face the COVID-19 crisis, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). By March,...
  

Iberia To Scrap Airbus A340 EC-JFX

Iberia To Scrap Airbus A340 EC-JFX
March 19
11:15 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – Iberia (IB) has taken its A340 EC-JFX to Teruel for scrapping, as the carrier’s airplanes fill Madrid’s Barajas airport due to the COVID-19 aircraft groundings.

The platform of the industrial area of ​​La Muñoza is one of the places where Iberia and Iberia Express have started to store its aircraft before the halt as a result of the suspension of flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Airbus A340-600 EC-JFX, serial number 672 named Jacinto Benavente left Madrid Barajas airport at 11:41 AM (local time) on March 19 for its last flight, which lasted half an hour, and landing at the airport of Teruel, where it will be scrapped.

This aircraft made its first flight in Toulouse on May 18, 2005, and was delivered to Iberia on June 11 of the same year.

According to a report by fly-news.es, this is the third A340-600 that Iberia has withdrawn from service. As announced by Willie Walsh, CEO of IAG, IB’s parent company, the withdrawal of Iberia’s A340-600 will be accelerated by the company.

A340-600’s progressive withdrawn

The Airbus A340-600 has been consecutively retired from commercial service by several carriers within the last two years.

After 10 years of flights as the largest commercial aircraft, from 2001 until 2011, the A340-600 assembly line has been halted due to the low commercial demand of the type.

Known as the Airbus A340, the four-engine fleet of four models was introduced in 1993 by the manufacturer. Its variations started with the series -200, having the shortest capacity; -300, -500 and -600, having the largest one.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Iberia
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0