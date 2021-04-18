Iberia to Start Flight to the Maldives this Summer

MIAMI – Spain’s national carrier, Iberia (IB) has confirmed its plans to launch flights to the Maldives in time for this summer. From July to August, the Spanish airline will fly to this desired island. Moreover, The airline is currently awaiting the Maldivian government approval to begin operations.

According to international media, once Maldivian governments issue the approval, Iberia will schedule two weekly flights from Madrid to the Maldives for a two-month duration. Therefore, this brings the cumulative number of Iberia’s summer destinations to 112.

Javier Sánchez-Prieto, Executive Chairman of the Spanish airline, announced that the decision to include the Maldives in its summer destination routes reflects the company’s efforts to increase tourism and the company’s loyalty. He added that it is also an “example of how Iberia is adapting to the new circumstances and opening new markets.”

Iberia EC-LEU Airbus A340-600. Photo: Loa Alonso Gil/Airways

Safe Travel Stamp is Key

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) awarded the Maldives the ‘Safe Travels Stamp’ in September 2020 in appreciation of the government’s attempts to improve health and safety controls. In addition to that protocol, the Maldivian government is developing a safe, phased strategy by restoring traveler interest and maintaining a systematic approach to restarting its tourism industry.

World Tourism Organization (WTO) and more than 200 travel agencies endorsed the ‘Safe Travels Stamp.’. It seeks to ensure travelers that improved levels of sanitation are in place and provide the guarantee that they can once again enjoy safe travels.

Iberia EC-NER Airbus A320Neo. Photo: Loa Alonso Gil/Airways

High Demands for Maldives

30 foreign airlines have restored services to the nation of island after Maldivian governments reopened borders in July 2020. Also, due to high demand from passengers, some of these airlines have increased flight frequencies to this fantastic region.

By Thursday, April 15, the Maldives had received 347,421 visitors. For the first time since the border reopened, the Maldives saw over 100,000 tourist arrivals in March. The country, on the other hand, hopes to welcome 1.5 million tourists in 2021 and has begun promotional efforts for the Golden Year of Tourism, which will be held in 2022.