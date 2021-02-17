MIAMI – Iberia (IB) has successfully delivered the COVID-19 vaccine to the Dominican Republic via Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD).

Flown by British Airways (BA) from Mumbai (BOM) to London (LHR) on February 14, 110kg of Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India under Astra Zeneca license, were transferred to IB for delivery to the Caribbean Island.

The vaccine shipment, the first of its kind, was received by Mr. Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic.

Photo Iberia – President Luis Abinader receive first vaccine shipment

Constant Climate

The highly perishable cargo was treated by IAG Cargo, in charge of all cargo operations for the group, at its cargo facilities at MAD, which ranks as one of the largest in southern Europe for handling medical supplies for human use.

IAG Cargo manages a specific unit for transportation and handling of pharmaceutical products at MAD. with its ‘Constant Climate’ chain, the unit moves the vaccines to/from aircraft via climate-controlled vehicles and stores them in a way that ensures total security.

Photo Iberia – Airbus A330-300 EC-LZX offloading operations

More than a Million Doses Moved

This particular facility at MAD was inaugurated in 2019. Since the start of the vaccination campaign, IAG Cargo has handled more than 1 million doses at the hubs in London (LHR) and Dublin (DUB). A second vaccine shipment destined to San Salvador (SAL) has taken place on February 17.

A total of 28 shipments of COVID-19 vaccine have been carried by IB mainly from Brussels (BRU) and Amsterdam (AMS) with a final destination in Spain.

Featured image: Iberia A irbus A330-200 EC-MIL. Alberto Cucini/Airways

