Iberia Express Resumes Flights To Six Major European Cities



MIAMI – In July and August, Iberia Express (I2) will gradually recover greater connectivity, both nationally and internationally. Within Spain, I2 will offer 5 weekly frequencies to Santiago de Compostela and Seville.

For its part, from mid-July, the airline will resume flights to European cities such as Amsterdam (with 4 weekly flights), Dublin (with 3 weekly flights), Paris and London (with 4 weekly flights from the end of August.), Berlin (with 4 weekly flights from August 1st) and Manchester (with 2 weekly flights from the end of August).

In any case, this flight schedule will be adapted to existing demand and may be increased if further positive signs of recovery are seen.

Connections with the Islands



In addition, I2 will increase its operations to the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands from the second week of June, although it will be in the months of July and August when there will be greater connectivity growth with 86 weekly flights between the capital and the islands in July and 119 in August.

Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Statement from I2’s Commercial Director

Evandro Vianna, commercial director of I2 points out that “in recent months and in the current context of the health crisis, we have dedicated all our efforts to offering a service that guarantees citizens’ right to move due to force majeure, but also we monitored the market in order to plan a return to normal, since at I2 we firmly believe that the reintroduction of flights will be the key to the recovery of tourism and the economy. “

Vianna adds that” Now more than ever, we will continue to privileging safety above all to achieve a return to normal with maximum guarantees, without forgetting, of course, that we must all row in the same direction to regain the trust of passengers.”

Photo: Clement Alloing

Protecting travelers’ health and safety

In terms of safety, I2 adheres to the recommendations issued by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Control Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which sets standards for the aviation sector based on sanitary criteria in aviation.

Some measures and recommendations that the airline had already applied in line with the safety bulletins that have been published and are reflected in the measures that I2 has put in place.

The measures implemented include the daily cleaning and disinfection of aircraft, access to protective material, removal of magazines and print material on board, limitation in the catering service, and the strengthening of the supply of medical supplies on board.

It is also important to remember that airplanes are equipped with HEPA filters which, together with the air circulation system of the aircraft, make the cabin environment practically free of pathogens.

In addition, other measures have been incorporated to maximize safety such as seat selection, with a preferential assignment of windows and aisles, management of passengers by the crew to promote distancing protocols as much as possible, and the mandatory use of masks on board.