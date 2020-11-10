MIAMI – Newcastle International Airport (NCL) announced today that a brand new airline will operate flights between the airport and Madrid (Mad), Lanzarote (ACE), and Gran Canaria (LPA) this winter.

Iberia Express (I2), a low-cost airline owned by Iberia, will operate multiple flights to and from Newcastle between December 26, 2020, and January 3, 2021. It will be the first time the Spanish airline has operated from the North East.

Iberia Airbus A320-214 reg. EC-MEH taking off from Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Extra Capacity Coming Online

The news comes as TUI (BY) and Jet2.com (LS) added extra capacity to the Canary Islands this winter due to increased demand. The UK recently added the islands to its travel corridor list. This means that passengers do not need to quarantine on return to the UK.

Richard Knight, chief operating officer at Newcastle Airport said, “We are delighted to welcome Iberia Express to the region. And we hope this will be the start of a long relationship.

“There is no doubt this has been a challenging year. However, the North East traveling public have shown that demand is there to travel.

“When the Canary Islands were added to the UK’s travel corridor list we saw a huge increase in passengers looking to travel. Therefore, it is great to see even more capacity to these popular destinations this winter.”

Photo: Salvatore Michelini – @salv.mike_aviation

The Airline Comments

Evandro Vianna, chief commercial officer at Iberia Express, said, “Here at Iberia Express we are committed to the recovery of tourism. As the holiday season begins, we believe that it is important to support connectivity by strengthening our flight program with new routes and more frequencies that allow our clients to reach their preferred destinations.

“The Canary Islands is one of the most popular destinations during these dates. Therefore, we opted to operate these new routes to and from Lanzarote and Gran Canaria. The health and safety of our passengers, crew, and collaborators is of course our absolute priority. To facilitate this, we have implemented a number of prevention and hygiene measures that ensure safety on our flights and provide the customer with a pleasant flying experience.”

Featured image: Iberia Express Airbus A320-214 reg. EC-MCB is on final at Naples International Airport. Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

