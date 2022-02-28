DALLAS – Iberia (IB) expects to welcome nine additional aircraft into its fleet during H1 2022, including Airbus A350s and A320neo. The airline also confirmed that the A321XLR will enter its fleet by late 2023.

The Spanish airline ordered 20 A350-900 in 2013, and took delivery of the first unit in 2018. With the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the industry, IB decided to hold up the delivery of eleven of these aircraft. With the industry gradually recovering from the pandemic, IB has decided to welcome the new A350s into its fleet.

The first one, EC-NMZ, was delivered on February 23, 2022, with two other units joining the fleet before June. IB’s A350 fleet will therefore increase to 12, and the carrier will gradually welcome the eight remaining aircraft through 2024. The widebodies will feature a new cabin configuration, according to the airline.

Iberia only operates Airbus aircraft on its medium and long-haul network. Photo: Fabrizio Spicuglia/Airways

A320neo deliveries

Iberia will also take delivery of six A320neo in the first half of 2022. The first two of them were delivered in February, and the other four should arrive in the coming months. The Spanish airline should have 14 A320neo in its fleet this year, with the remaining three aircraft on order entering its fleet in 2023.

These modern, medium-haul aircraft will replace older narrowbodies that were retired due to the pandemic. The new A320neo will come with Airspace cabins and new features such as more storage space for hand luggage, mood lighting, and antibacterial surfaces.

Iberia also says it expects to take delivery of its first A321XLR in late 2023. The airline currently has eight on order. The aircraft are crucial to opening new transatlantic destinations and increasing frequencies for the carrier. The first A321 XLR is currently getting ready for its first test flight, which should take place later this year.

IB replaces its older A320ceo fleet with modern A320neo aircraft. Photo: Ioan Alonso Gil/Airways

Airline Statements

Iberia highlighted the reductions in emissions of these new aircraft compared to previous generations. Indeed, the new Leap-1A CFM engines, powering the A320 neos, “are 50% quieter and 15% to 20% cleaner than their predecessors, emitting 5,000 tonnes less CO2 per year and 50% less NOx.” According to the airline, the new A350 aircraft are also 30% to 35% more efficient than their predecessors.

“The arrival of new aircraft is a clear sign of a recovery which we expect to be consolidated in the course of the year, and it will also enable us to offer a very ambitious summer program this year while increasing efficiency and contributing to the sustainability of our operations”, explained Javier Sánchez-Prieto, CEO and chairman of IB.

The CEO added that “the fleet expansion is the best possible news for our staff, which can use the encouragement after these two years of the pandemic.” It shows the airline’s optimism after two very hard years for the global aviation industry.

Featured image: IB already operates 12 A350s, with eight still on order. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways