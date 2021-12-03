MIAMI – After smooth operation of the route over the summer, Iberia (IB) announces that it will operate two direct flights from Madrid (MAD) to Male (MLE) in the Maldives, running from December to February 2022.

In addition, IB will fly three weekly flights from MAD to Cali (CLO) in Colombia from December to March 2022. This service will use the Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Along with the Maldives and Cali, the airline will offer flights to 21 other cities in 17 countries in Latin America and the US.

“With the incorporation of the Maldives and Cali, Iberia renews its commitment to the long-haul network,” the carrier said in a statement. “In total, the airline will offer flights to 23 cities in Latin America, the US, and the Maldives. We will reach about 280 weekly flights from Madrid.”

In Spain, IB will increase connectivity with the Canary Islands with 73 roundtrip flights and 27,000 additional seats. This represents an 18% increase in capacity. Also, four daily flights will be added to domestic destinations Bilbao (BIO), A Coruña (LCG), and Vigo (VGO). Asturias (OVD) and San Sebastián (EAS) also receive increased frequencies.

Iberia Airbus A330-200 EC-MIL. Photo: Alberto Cucini/Airways

The US As Well

Iberia aims to keep the US as one of its key markets. Even before the lifting of restrictions on tourist travel, IB had designed a program for the winter season. This included flights to all the destinations it flew to before the pandemic: Miami (MIA), New York (JFK), Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), and Los Angeles (LAX).

Currently, the airline operates ten weekly flights to New York and Miami, five to Chicago, and three flights a week to Boston and Los Angeles.

For the summer, San Francisco will return. And IB plans to open new destinations such as Dallas DFW and Washington (IAD).