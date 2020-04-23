Airways Magazine

IATA Suspends Cabo Verde Airlines

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Turkish Airlines Draws the World’s Biggest National Flag in the Sky MIAMI – Turkish Airlines performed one of the most significant flights on April 23, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Grand National Assembly, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day....
  • IATA Suspends Cabo Verde Airlines MIAMI – The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) has suspended Cabo Verde Airlines (VR) from the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) due to its potential bankruptcy. The minister of Tourism...
  

IATA Suspends Cabo Verde Airlines

IATA Suspends Cabo Verde Airlines
April 23
13:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – The International Air Transportation Association (IATA) has suspended Cabo Verde Airlines (VR) from the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) due to its potential bankruptcy.

The minister of Tourism and Transportation of Cabo Verde, Carlos Santos, said at the beginning of April that the carrier could be closed due to the economic and financial effects of COVID-19. The airline has yet to make an official statement, Aviator.aero reported of the halted operation.

No more ticketing

According to travel agencies, IATA requested them to immediately suspend all the ticketing activities issued by the airline, which includes the use of all automated systems of refunds and other transactions.

Further, the Association said that all pending settlements related to sales, refunds, and future operations, should be directly liquidated with VR.

Even though the company previously halted all its international flights from March 18 until July 1, its President and CEO, Erlendur Svavarsson, had claimed that VR would be ready to serve customers once the pandemic had passed. Alas, a still uncertain recovery period from the COVID-19 crisis has dealt a bad hand for VR.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Cabo Verde AirlinesInternational Air Transportation Association
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways Ryanair San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0