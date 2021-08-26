MIAMI – The EU-produced Digital Covid Certificate (DCC) has been praised by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its contents and commended the EU for its leadership and speed in delivering it.

IATA Deputy Director-General, Conrad Clifford, stated that the DCC “was delivered in record time to help facilitate the reopening of EU states to travel.”

IATA also added that in the “absence of a global standard the digital and paper document should serve as an example for countries willing to introduce a similar form of certification.” Such a document, paper or digital, would facilitate travel and help economic recovery.

Image: IATA

Critical Criteria

In the opinion of IATA, the EU DCC addresses several critical criteria, necessary to render a digital certificate effective. The following were listed by IATA:

Format: the DCC has the flexibility to be used in both paper and digital format

QR code: The DCC QR code can be included in both digital and paper formats. It contains essential information as well as a digital signature to make sure the certificate is authentic.

Verification and authentication: The European Commission has built a gateway through which the encrypted data used to sign DCCs and required to authenticate certificate signatures can be distributed across the EU. The gateway can be also used to distribute encrypted data of non-EU certificate issuers or other issuers. The EU has also developed a specification for machine-readable Validation Rules for cross-country travel.

Image: IATA

In Lieu of a Standard Global System

The DCC is already in use within the 27 EU member countries while bilateral agreements have been passed with non-EU states such as Switzerland, Turkey, and Ukraine. Because of the absence of a standard global system, 60 additional countries are planning to use DCC specifications to elaborate their own certificates.

The advantages of the EU DCC lie in its consistency with World Health Organization (WHO) rules and guidance, being fully integrated within the IATA Travel Pass, and also its acceptance to access non-travel sites in Europe such as museums, restaurants, concerts, or sporting events.

IATA is keen to offer its collaboration, both to the EU and non-EU states, to achieve integration of the DCC into airlines processes in order to offer a secure and burden-free travel experience to their customers.

Article source: IATA Corporate Press Release