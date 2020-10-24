LONDON – IAG Cargo has announced that it will be restarting its direct service between London Heathrow (LHR) and Tokyo Haneda (HND) despite the route being paused earlier on this year as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. The service will run year-round, three times per week.

The restoration of the service between London and Tokyo is expected to be welcomed by IAG Cargo’s customers on both sides of the Pacific.

British Airways 777-300ER. IAG Cargo relies on the freight capacity on the group’s flights

A Significant Route

The route between London and Tokyo is a route that is of particular significance when it comes to the distribution of pharmaceutical goods which can be moved by using IAG Cargo’s Constant Climate service. This service is specifically designed to process both time and temperature specific pharmaceuticals.

Last year, the route played a key role in supporting the British Museum to transport over 200 pieces from Japan for a special exhibition, with the help of IAG Cargo’s Secure product.

IAG Cargo’s Area Commercial Manager for Japan and Korea, Alec Rayner, said that “Japan is an important part of our network and we are pleased to be re-opening London Heathrow-Tokyo Haneda for our customers. The route is vital for them to stay connected with their trading partners worldwide, allowing the movement of Japanese pharmaceuticals, automotive, and manufacturing goods to reach hundreds of destinations.”

IAG Cargo Background

IAG Cargo was formed in April 2011 as a result of the merger between British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo. BMI Cargo was later incorporated into the business following IAG’s purchase of British Midland International (BD) in 2012. Following the takeover of Aer Lingus (EI) in 2016, the airline’s service were also incorporated into IAG Cargo.

IAG Cargo uses the freight capacity of the group’s airlines (such as British Airways [BA]) and maintains three hubs located at Dublin (DUB), London Heathrow (LHR) and Madrid (MAD). British Airways World Cargo’s freight services now exclusively rely on the main British Airways fleet.

However, from the formation of IAG Cargo until 2014, the airline operated 3 Boeing 747-8F aircraft under a wet-lease agreement with Global Supply Systems (XH).