MIAMI – IAG Cargo reopens routes to five key African cities from London Heathrow (LHR) as its business continues to support global trade via its extensive worldwide network.

Asiacargobuzz.com reported today that the UK-based carrier group has now restarted regular services to Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria; Cairo, Egypt; Cape Town, South Africa; and Accra, Ghana.

Throughout the summer IAG Cargo flew daily flights to Johannesburg and four weekly flights to Nairobi. The airline paused service to Lagos, Cairo, Cape Town, Abuja, and Accra due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The current daily cargo service to these destinations uses wide-body B777 and B787 aircraft to and from LHR.

“The announcement marks an important step in the continued development of trade between these countries’ cities and the rest of the world via London Heathrow, a global aviation hub,” IAG says.

A British Airways Boeing 747-87UF Cargo Aircraft. Phot: BA

Facilitating Business in Africa

The service resumption is important for importing much needed pharmaceutical and medical goods. It is also a vital link for IAG Cargo customers who regularly export automotive, electronics, and machinery products in addition to high-demand perishables from Africa to the rest of the world.

Darren Peek, regional commercial manager for Europe and Africa says, “The return of these additional services is another positive development. It means we are now flying to all the key destinations in continental Africa we served prior to the Covid crisis.”

IAG Cargo is the single business created following the merger of British Airways World Cargo and Iberia Cargo in April 2011. The group consists of five airlines: British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, Vueling, and Level, providing IAG Cargo with a global network of over 350 destinations.