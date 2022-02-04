IAG Cargo, the company combining the strengths of Aer Lingus (EI), British Airways (BA), Iberia (IB), Level (LV), and Vueling (VY), has announced that it will increase its flights between Europe and Latin America.

The company, after reporting strong Q3 2021 results, with an increase in cargo revenue and volumes of goods exceeding 2019 levels, now seeks to further boost its operations. With the announced expansion it will serve 17 destinations in South America from Barcelona (BCN), Madrid (MAD), and London Heathrow (LHR).

Image: IAG Cargo

Increased Reach

IAG Cargo has recently expanded its connection on the Spanish-Colombian axis, increasing the flights between MAD and Bogota (BOG) to 14 per week (up to the previous 10). At the same time, it maintained the triweekly flight to Cali (CLO).

The company also boosted its services between MAD and Buenos Aires (EZE), upgrading the flights’ frequency from 8 to 10 per week. Connections from LHR to Mexico City (MEX) were also increased to 7 per week (up from the previous 5).

In addition to the increase in frequencies, IAG cargo introduced a new service connecting GRU and EZE, enabling the flow of goods between the two cities. The new connection will also allow the company to optimize freights flow across its network and onto busy transatlantic trade lanes.

With the latest increase in the number of flights and destinations, IAG Cargo now states to offer capacity to nearly every destination in Latin America which it operated pre-pandemic. The company accounts for 250 scheduled weekly flights, all operated by the Group’s wide-body aircraft.

Photo: IAG Cargo

Boosting the Trade Business

IAG cargo affirmed that its services have been proved particularly valuable to the automotive and manufacturing industries, well known for using air freight on the Europe-South America axis, as well as to the medical sector.

The company is also seeking to utilize the extra capacity to attract exporters of fresh products to Europe and the UK. Exploiting an important period in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

On the latest expansion, Rodrigo Casal, Regional Commercial Manager for Latin America at IAG Cargo commented, “These additional flights will provide a welcome boost to businesses trading between Europe, the UK, and Latin America. Additionally, we are delighted to be able to offer regular wide-body capacity between Sao Paulo and Buenos Aires, on flights that feed into London and Madrid.”

Casal added, “Our global network allows customers a gateway to the world, connecting automotive freight to assembly plants in Europe, or perishables onto the supermarket shelves in the UK.”

Featured image: British Airways Boeing 7478F. Photo: By Piotr Pasula – Airliners.net, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18134930