iAero Airways, the largest B2B passenger charter and cargo airline in the US, has completed the FAA process to add Boeing 767s to its fleet. It is one of the companies within the iAero Group aviation investment platform.

The plane added to its fleet was the Houston Rockets VIP B767. In a press release, iAero Group CEO Robert Caputo said that the addition of this aircraft not only “marks our expansion into wide-body aircraft, but also our further expansion into professional sports, a testament to the iAero Airways team members and their exceptional safety and service standards.”

A Part 121 certified air carrier, iAero Airways is based in Greensboro, NC, and Miami, FL.

Ultra-luxurious VIP Boeing 767-300ER. Photo courtesy of iAero.

VIP Luxury

The company says it is expecting a high level of interest in the VIP-configured aircraft. The plane is “one of the most unique and luxurious charter aircraft in the market with many upgraded amenities one would expect in the finest business jets, including lie-flat seats, high-speed Wi-Fi, entertainment systems, and a bar.”

Revenue flights using the 767 have begun. The first flight for the Houston Rockets took place last week.

Aircraft History

The airplane has a long history (from planespotters.net).

United Airlines received the plane delivered new in 1992.

In April 2007 it was sold to Synergy Aerospace which was a major shareholder in Avianca.

In August 2007, OceanAir leased the craft.

By February 2009, the plane was leased to AeroGal, now AeroGal-Avianca.

Difficult times for the plane started in 2013 when it moved to Jet Midwest Group which offers storage and end-of-life fleet solutions.

Asia Atlantic Airlines acquired the aircraft and stored it in Bangkok from April 2018 to May 2019.

The Houston Rockets acquired the Boeing in January 2019 and stored it in Mirana Pinal Airpark in Arizona until May 2021.

The plane was ferried to Houston on May 17, 2021 and then stored at Greensboro (GSO) until January 7, 2022.

Featured image: iAero Airways Boeing 767 Aircraft. Photo: iAero