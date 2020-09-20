MIAMI – Air India (AI) has been banned from flying to Hong Kong (HKG) until October 3 following passengers on board testing positive for COVID-19.

A Cathay Dragon flight between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and HKG also had five passengers, who had connected from an earlier Air India Express (IX) flight, test positive for COVID-19. According to the Center for Health Protection, a third of 23 COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong involve people who had recently traveled to India.

Boeing 777-300ER, B777-300ER, B77W, c/n 36312 / 719, VT-ALN, Air India. Photo: Andrew Cline

A Pattern

Flights by AI to HKG, part of the Vande Bharat Mission to get stranded Indians home, had also been banned in August due to COVID-19 concerns.

Air India itself, despite facing restrictions, has continued to open flights during the pandemic, including a flight between Kolkata and London amid a potential takeover by the Tata Group.