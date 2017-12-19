Airways Magazine

Hong Kong Airlines Launches New Service to Los Angeles

Hong Kong Airlines Launches New Service to Los Angeles

December 19
14:52 2017
MIAMI –  Hong Kong Airlines finally launched its first U.S. service to Los Angeles (LAX) operated by the newest Airbus A350-900.

“The launch of our new service to Los Angeles represents another step of our transition from a regional carrier to a global airline,” said Tang King Shing, Hong Kong Airlines Vice Chairman. “As a popular destination for both leisure and business travel, Los Angeles is also one of the most substantial economic engines within the United States.”

Hong Kong Airlines held an inaugural event at Hong Kong International Airport to celebrate the new route, hosted by Chan Fan, JP, Secretary for Transport and Housing of HKSAR.

Flight HX068 is operated by the carrier’s new Airbus A350 and is equipped with “various modern amenities” like free in-flight WiFi for the first 15 minutes of flight to all passengers, as well as a new in-flight entertainment system.

Hong Kong Airlines already received three A350 aircraft and is expecting the remaining 18 in order. It operates a fleet of 35 airliners, of which two are freighters for cargo division.

In 2018 the Hong Kong-based carrier will grow its presence in North America launching two new services in the U.S. — San Francisco, and New York.

Last June, the airline commenced service to Vancouver, Canada. It also made mention of high expectations to explore European market in 2019.

 

