Hong Kong Airlines to Launch Daily Service to Vancouver

MIAMI — A new Chinese carrier will begin flying to Vancouver (YVR) on June 30, 2017. Hong Kong Airlines will operate a daily service between Hong Kong and Vancouver. The Vancouver Airport Authority said.

This year-round service to Canada’s West Coast Asia-Pacific gateway marks the airline’s debut in North America.

“Hong Kong Airlines is a well-known, family-friendly airline based in a world class city, and we are thrilled to be able to offer the public even more options to travel between Vancouver and Hong Kong,” said Craig Richmond, President and CEO, Vancouver Airport Authority in a news release.

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline based in Hong Kong. It currently covers 36 major cities across the Asia Pacific region, including Gold Coast, Auckland, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul, Bangkok, Bali and Okinawa.

“The new route will also open up more opportunities for travelers worldwide to leverage our connectivity in Asia, hence bringing more diverse and convenient travel options from Hong Kong, the Pearl River Delta region, Oceania and North America,” Li Dianchun, Chief Commercial Officer of Hong Kong Airlines said in a statement.

The new airline will join China Airlines, which also flies from Hong Kong to Vancouver. Additionally Air China, Beijing Capital Airlines, China Eastern, China Southern, Sichuan Airlines, and XiamenAir, serve Vancouver form China, and EVA Air flies to YVR from Taiwan.