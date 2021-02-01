MIAMI – On January 29, a Hong Kong Airlines Airbus A330 finished its landing run in deep snow without leaving the runway at New Chitose Airport (CTS) in Japan. The incident caused no injuries or damage.

The aircraft apparently got stuck at the beginning of a taxiway not yet cleared of snow. After unsuccessfully trying to move out on its own power, the snow was cleared in front of the nose landing gear and the aircraft towed to the gate.

Japan Airlines E-170 Involved in Snow Incident

Earlier the same day, a similar incident occurred to Japan Airlines Embraer E-170 (reg. JA216J), operating flight JL2903 from Sendai (SDJ). No damage or injuries were reported.

New Chitose airport and the Sapporo area experienced heavy snow fall during the past days.

Featured image: Hong Kong Airlines B-LNJ. Airbus A330-243. Photo: Liam Funnell/Airways

