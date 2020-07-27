Juneyao Air Receives New Airbus A320neo Aircraft

MIAMI – Juneyao Airlines (HO) has taken delivery of a new Airbus A320neo today. The aircraft is part of a long-term lease order with Aviation Capital Group (ACG).

The leasing company announced the delivery as its first one from Airbus’ facility in Tianjin, China.

However, this is not the first Airbus A320neo aircraft on HO’s fleet. Last year, the carrier received the same model from Tianjin at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

Juneyao Airlines’s A321. Photo: Juneyao Airlines.

ACG and Juneyao Airlines

The previous ACG-delivered jet-airliner serves domestic routes from Shangai to Chongqing, Xi’an, Shenzhen, and Guilin.

With new delivery, HO Chairman Wang Junjin expects to enhance passenger experience and overall operations.

Both Junjin and ACG president and CEO, Khanh T. Tran were pleased with the partnership.

Juneyao Airlines Fleet

The airline had a major fleet of a combined 65 Airbus A320-200 and A321-200 plus two A320neo.

the company’s all-Airbus operator status changed in 2018 when it increased its fleet with Boeing aircraft. Currently, it has six Boeing 787-9 and awaits more from its Boeing order.

The latter would boost HO’s network in new long-haul routes like Manchester, Dublin, and Reykjavik.

Following its predecessor, the new A320neo could also serve domestic destinations. Nonetheless, AVG and the airline did not specify jet airliner’s plans in today’s statement.

As the pandemic continues to stifle the industry, the carrier announced the delay of the above launches until further notice. COVID-19 has also affected ACG, canceling some Boeing orders two weeks ago.