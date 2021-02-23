MIAMI – HiSky (4H) has finally secured its sesame in both countries after troubled times spent in attempts to secure an Air Carrier Operating Certificate (AOC) both in Moldavia and Romania.

Created in Moldavia by its CEO, Capt. Iulian Scorpan, a former pilot with Air Moldavia, 4H, a Moldavian airline, has however set up its base in Cluj Napoca (CLJ).

New Operational base in Romania

Capt. Iulian Scorpan says, “We decided to open the operational base in Cluj because there is demand, also from the local commercial agents. We will operate both regular and charter flights. We believe that the approach we bring to the passengers will help us have loyal customers on board our aircraft.”

“We already have several agreed partnerships, here in Cluj, and soon we will make other important announcements,” underlined Capt. Iulian Scorpan.

HiSky Airbus A320-232 Reg: YR-SKY Photo: Marius Gerber

International Services Planned

HiSky’s plans are to begin services to Dublin (DUB) and Lisbon (LIS) starting April 22. Services to LIS operate on Wednesday and Sunday, departing CLJ at 17:00 and arriving at LIS at 19:10. The return flight is scheduled at 20:10 for arrival in CLJ at 02:00. All times are local.

Flight to DUB is expected to start on April 22, departing CLJ at 12:40 to arrive at DUB at 14:10. The return is set at 00:20 and arrival in CLJ at 05:30. All times are local.

In addition, flights are to be operated by either Airbus A320 or A319 which compose the total HiSky fleet of 2 aircraft.

HiSky airline was launched in February 2020 but its development was hindered by the outcome of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featured Photo: Jan Jurečka via JetPhotos. https://www.jetphotos.com/photo/9842930

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.