MIAMI – HiSky (4H), a Moldovan registered airline, brought an Airbus A320 to Iași International Airport (IAS) on November 6 heralding the opening of a new base.

According to economica.net, the director of 4H, Iulian Scorpan, said that as a hub IAS will help the inhabitants of the region travel more.

With an Airbus A320 and an Airbus A319, both registered in Romania under dry-lease contracts from Air Lease Corporation, 4H claims to be the Moldovan airline with the “newest plane”.

HiSky Airbus A320-232 Reg: YR-SKY Photo: Marius Gerber

Eastern Romania to the World

Scorpan further announced that 4H would launch three regular flights to Dublin (DUB), Frankfurt (FRA), and London (STN) with low cost service.

HiSky plans to operate low cost flights while giving the passengers the option to pay additional fees for additional services.

With 4H planning to launch at the end of the year, the airline is set to enter a crowded market between eastern Romania and the rest of Europe with airlines including TAROM (RO) and Blue Air (0B), perhaps further lowering prices.

